Jansen told reporters Wednesday that he is dealing with rib pain on his left side that he tweaked during a workout, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

The injury factored into his performance against the Reds on Tuesday, when he gave up two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one batter in one frame. He'll be shut down from throwing for the time being, but the veteran closer is hopeful to avoid a stint on the injured list. Reid Detmers and Ryan Zeferjahn are the top candidates to step up into high-leverage situations while Jansen is sidelined.