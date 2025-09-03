Jansen worked around a walk in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Royals. He struck out two.

The veteran closer got loose for what was going to be a save chance before the Angels tacked on an additional run with two outs in the top of the ninth. Interim manager Ray Montgomery still turned to Jansen despite it becoming a non-save situation, and Jansen needed 22 pitches to shut the door. Jansen has now worked three of the last four days and will presumably be unavailable for Wednesday's contest.