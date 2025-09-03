default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jansen worked around a walk in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Royals. He struck out two.

The veteran closer got loose for what was going to be a save chance before the Angels tacked on an additional run with two outs in the top of the ninth. Interim manager Ray Montgomery still turned to Jansen despite it becoming a non-save situation, and Jansen needed 22 pitches to shut the door. Jansen has now worked three of the last four days and will presumably be unavailable for Wednesday's contest.

More News