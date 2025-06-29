Hendricks allowed one run on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter over five innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Saturday.

Hendricks was sharp the first two times through the order, but CJ Abrams took him deep for a fifth-inning solo shot. Hendricks was pulled at 74 pitches (56 strikes), leaving with the game tied at 1-1. He had mixed results in June, allowing 13 runs (10 earned) with a 21:5 K:BB over 28 innings across his five starts during the month. That's still better than his season-long marks, which are now at a 4.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 60:23 K:BB through 87 innings over 16 starts. Hendricks' next start is lined up to be at Toronto.