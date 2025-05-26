Hendricks (2-6) took the loss Sunday against Miami. He conceded three runs on seven hits and no walks over six innings with five strikeouts.

After yielding a home run across each of his previous seven starts, Hendricks kept the ball in the yard during this 87-pitch outing but did allow four doubles. Despite allowing three or more runs for the fourth consecutive appearance, the 35-year-old managed to notch his fourth quality start of the season. Hendricks now sports a 5.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB across 53.1 innings. He is scheduled to make his next start on the road at Cleveland next weekend.