Hendricks (2-5) allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Hendricks ran into trouble in the fourth inning, yielding a solo home run to Shea Langeliers and a two-run blast to Nick Kurtz to break a 1-1 tie. The Angels covered for Hendricks with a four-run fifth, and that allowed him to pick up his second win of the season. After a bumpy April, Hendricks has settled into a more consistent rhythm in May, albeit not at a particularly impressive level with 11 runs allowed over 24.1 innings. He's posted a 5.32 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB across 47.1 innings through nine starts this season. He's also allowed nine homers this season, though Tuesday marked the first time he's given up more than one in a start. Hendricks is tentatively projected for a favorable home start versus the Marlins this weekend.