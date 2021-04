Stassi is traveling with the Angels on their current road trip and could be close to returning to action, Taylor Blake Ward of Locked on Angels reports.

Stassi is eligible to come off the injured list Friday, and it looks like he may not be far from a return. The veteran backstop hasn't played since April 12, when he left a game against the Royals with left thumb irritation. Kurt Suzuki has been filling in as the primary catcher for the Angels in Stassi's stead.