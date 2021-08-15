site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Day off Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Stassi is not in the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
Stassi started the first two games of the series and will receive a breather in the finale. Kurt Suzuki will take over behind the plate for the Halos.
