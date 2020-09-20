site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-max-stassi-day-off-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Max Stassi: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stassi is not in the lineup Sunday against Texas, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Stassi started the first two games of the series but will take a seat after going 0-for-6 with four strikeouts and a walk. Anthony Bemboom will catch for Julio Teheran on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read