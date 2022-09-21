site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Day off Wednesday
Stassi isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
Stassi went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Matt Thaiss will take over behind the plate and bat sixth.
