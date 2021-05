Stassi was placed on the seven-day injured list with a concussion Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Stassi ran into a stanchion trying to track down a foul ball on Tuesday, but remained in the game. However, he was out of Wednesday's lineup so Tuesday's play could be the cause of his stint on the injured list. During Stassi's absence, Kurt Suzuki should serve as the team's primary backstop.