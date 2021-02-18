Stassi (hip) is ramping up slowly to begin camp but is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stassi underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip in October. Once he's fully ready to go, he'll split time in some capacity with Kurt Suzuki. Exactly how the time will be split remains to be seen. Stassi hit an excellent .278/.352/.533 in 105 plate appearances last year, but he came nowhere close to that in 486 trips to the plate prior to 2020, hitting just .204/.285/.326.