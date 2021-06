Stassi went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

The backstop emerged from a long layoff due to a concussion and played his first game since May 4. In the fourth inning, he banged a run-scoring double to right field and subsequently came around to score on a bases-loaded walk. Stassi figures to regain his role as the Angels' primary catcher moving forward.