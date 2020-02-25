Angels' Max Stassi: Expected to play Tuesday
Stassi (hip) is slated to appear in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds as a designated hitter.
Based on the information the Angels provided on their lineup card, Stassi is set to replace Shohei Ohtani midway through the contest for what will mark the 28-year-old's spring debut. Stassi has been eased into workouts this spring while recovering from offseason hip surgery, but he's expected to be ready to go for Opening Day. He'll likely see some action behind the plate in Cactus League games within the next week or two.
