site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-max-stassi-gets-breather-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Max Stassi: Gets breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stassi is not starting Sunday against the Mariners.
Stassi went hitless across six at-bats during the first two games of the series. He'll hand the catching duties to Kurt Suzuki for the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read