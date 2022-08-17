site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Gets breather Wednesday
Stassi isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Stassi will retreat to the bench after he went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts over the last two games. Kurt Suzuki is starting behind the plate and batting sixth.
