Stassi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Stassi will receive a breather one day after turning in his best game of the season in Tuesday's 4-2 win, during which he went 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI. Anthony Bemboom will draw the starting nod behind the dish Wednesday, but Stassi should be back as the Angels' starting catcher in Friday's series opener against the Dodgers.