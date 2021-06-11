site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Gets rest Friday
Stassi is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Stassi will get a chance to rest his legs after starting the previous three games behind the plate. Kurt Suzuki will catch Shohei Ohtani and bat seventh Friday.
