Stassi will start at catcher and will bat eighth Sunday against the Dodgers.

Stassi, who is batting .243 with four home runs and 10 RBI on the season, will get a third straight start while top backstop Jason Castro deals with a neck injury. The Angels are viewing Castro as day-to-day for now, but if he fails to demonstrate any notable progress heading into Monday's series opener with the Giants, the veteran could be at risk of landing on the injured list.