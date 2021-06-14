Stassi went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Stassi launched a two-run homer to give the Angels an early 2-0 lead in the first. It was his fifth home run of the season and his fourth this month. The 30-year-old came into Sunday slashing .448/.484/.897 with seven extra-base hits in June before adding the home run. His overall slash line for the season stands at .339/.397/.645 with five home runs, 11 RBI and 16 runs scored. Stassi's high production at the moment likely isn't sustainable but he should be rostered mostly everywhere given the lack of depth at the catcher position.