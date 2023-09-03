The Angels placed Stassi (personal) on the restricted list Sunday.

Stassi was initially placed on the 15-day injured list after suffering a hip injury late in spring training before he was transferred to the 60-day IL in June. Though the Angels have noted that Stassi is ostensibly healthy again and "in a position to resume activities," he's voluntarily choosing to sit out the remainder of the 2023 season while he tends to a serious family medical issue that has prompted him to conduct his rehab away from the team since the end of spring training. In 2024, Stassi will be entering the final season of the three-year, $17.5 million extension he signed with the Angels in May 2022, and Los Angeles also holds a $7.5 million club option and $500,000 buyout of his contract for the 2025 season.