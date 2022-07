Stassi went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a strikeout during Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles.

Stassi sat out twice in the last three games, but he helped to bring the Angels within four runs during the eighth inning Sunday. In spite of his sporadic playing time, he's recorded two extra-base hits over the last three games and has gone 3-for-9 with a homer, a double, three runs, two RBI and two walks during that time.