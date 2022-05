Stassi went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in the win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The catcher homered off Garrett Whitlock in the top of the fifth inning, driving in Jared Walsh in the process. Stassi later scored on a Taylor Ward long ball in the 10th frame. The 31-year-old is now up to three homers on the year, adding eight RBI and 10 runs scored over 55 at-bats.