Stassi went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI to lead the Angels to a victory over San Diego on Tuesday.

Stassi supplied most of the offense in the 4-2 win, smashing a solo homer in the second inning and slugging a two-run shot in the sixth. The performance gives him seven long balls on the season, just one shy of his career-high mark set in over 150 fewer at-bats with Houston two seasons ago. Stassi's four-hit game also helped him raise his batting average 37 points to .293.