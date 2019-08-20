Angels' Max Stassi: Idle for front end of twin bill
Stassi is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stassi was behind the dish for the series opener Monday in the Angels' 8-7 loss, going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. With the Angels facing a quick turnaround for the front end of the twin bill, Stassi will get a breather while Anthony Bemboom catches for Andrew Heaney. Expect Stassi to enter the lineup in the nightcap and work in a battery with starting pitcher Jaime Barria.
