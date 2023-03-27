Angels manager Phil Nevin said Sunday that Stassi is unlikely to be included on the Opening Day roster after experiencing hip soreness while playing in a minor-league spring training game, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The Angels may not have a full picture of Stassi's injury until after he presumably goes through more extensive tests Monday, but the hip issue coupled with an unspecified personal matter that has recently kept him away from camp looks as though it'll prevent him from opening the season on the 26-man active roster. Stassi's expected absence to begin the campaign will pave the way for both Logan O'Hoppe and Matt Thaiss to make the Opening Day roster, with O'Hoppe representing the higher-upside fantasy option of the two.