Stassi went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-5 victory over the Rangers.

Stassi picked up an RBI after grounding into a double play in the second inning, and he plated a run in the fourth on a single to left field. The backstop is putting together a solid season by his standards, slashing .256/.344/.462 with five homers and 17 RBI through 27 contests. He finished with a .136/.211/.167 line through 51 games a season ago.