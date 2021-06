Stassi went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs, an RBI and two strikeouts in a 12-5 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Stassi's fourth-inning solo home run was Los Angeles' first of 11 straight runs after falling behind 5-1 and triggered a big comeback win. He has a hit in three straight starts since returning from injury and is now slashing .275/.356/.450 in 14 games.