Stassi (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stassi took a foul ball off the knee Thursday and suffered a right knee contusion that forced him out of the contest. The injury is serious enough to warrant a stay on the injured list, and it's unclear whether he'll have to spend longer than the minimum of 10 days sidelined. Jason Castro should continue to see the bulk of the action at catcher, but Anthony Bemboom could see a slight uptick in playing time.