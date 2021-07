Stassi went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

The catcher took Nathan Eovaldi deep in the first inning, Stassi's first homer since June 13 and his sixth of the year. Despite the power outage and his troubles staying healthy in the first half, the 30-year-old is still headed for a career year with a .312/.390/.523 slash line through 36 games.