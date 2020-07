Stassi went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

This was Stassi's first home run in 23 games with the Angels dating back to last season. The 29-year-old has reverse splits for his career and in fact has struggled mightily against southpaws (.186/.256/.311), but the Angels value Stassi's pitch-framing skills and seem intent on working him in against lefties. Jason Castro is the starter against right-handed pitching.