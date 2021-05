Stassi (concussion) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week and could rejoin the active roster next week, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined by a concussion since early April, but he recently resumed baseball activities and could soon rejoin the Halos. Drew Butera and Kurt Suzuki should continue to split time behind the plate until Stassi is fully cleared.