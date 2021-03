Stassi (hip) is participating in full workouts and could get into a Cactus League game soon, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Stassi is still recovering from the hip surgery he underwent following the 2020 season, but he appears close to ready to returning to game action. As long as his debut isn't delayed much longer, the 29-year-old should have adequate time to gear up for Opening Day. Stassi is expected to serve as the Angels' primary catcher in 2021.