Stassi will undergo right hip surgery next week and will need 4-to-6 months to recover, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Kevan Smith and Anthony Bemboom will handle the catching duties over the final games of the season. Stassi hit .136 with one home run in 147 plate appearances this year. This surgery could affect his availability for the start of spring training.

