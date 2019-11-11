Play

Stassi (hip) may not be ready to go by Opening Day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Stassi underwent a hip procedure in late September that was expected to keep him out for 4-to-6 months. The back end of that window should have had him ready to go right around Opening Day, but he appears to be potentially a bit behind schedule since his availability for the start of the season is now in doubt.

