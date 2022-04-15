site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Not in Friday's lineup
Stassi isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Texas.
Stassi started in each of the last three games and went 3-for-10 with a homer, three runs, three RBI and three walks. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
