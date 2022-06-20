site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-max-stassi-not-in-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Max Stassi: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stassi isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stassi will get a breather after he went 1-for-7 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games. Kurt Suzuki is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read