Angels' Max Stassi: Not in Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Stassi will sit Saturday against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stassi sits for the second time in three days. He hasn't had much success at the plate recently, grabbing just two hits in his last 10 games. Kurt Suzuki will get the start at catcher.
