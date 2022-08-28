site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Not in Sunday's lineup
Stassi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Toronto, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Stassi is 1-for-39 with 14 strikeouts over his past 10 games and will head to the bench for Sunday's contest. Kurt Suzuki will take over behind the plate for the Halos.
