Angels' Max Stassi: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Stassi isn't starting Friday's game against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Stassi returned to the field Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
