Angels' Max Stassi: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stassi isn't starting Monday's game against the Astros.
Stassi went 1-for-2 with two walks in Sunday's win over the White Sox, but he'll take a seat for Monday's series opener against Houston. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the dish, batting eighth.
