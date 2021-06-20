site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Stassi is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Tigers.
Stassi will get a breather after working behind the plate during the previous two games. Kurt Suzuki will start at catcher and bat eighth Saturday.
