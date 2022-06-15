site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Not starting Wednesday
Stassi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Stassi has started four of the past five games and will receive Wednesday off. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
