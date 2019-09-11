Stassi has been dealing with a sore oblique, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The report sheds some light on the nature of Stassi's injury, which had previously been mentioned only as an unspecified side issue. Recovery timelines on oblique injuries tend to be unpredictable, hence the lack of clarity on a potential return date. Stassi has not played since Sept. 3.

