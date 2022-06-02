site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-max-stassi-on-bench-for-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Max Stassi: On bench for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stassi isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Stassi will get a breather after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Thursday's matinee. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh in the second game of the twin bill.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read