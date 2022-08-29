site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-max-stassi-on-bench-monday-849369 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Max Stassi: On bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stassi isn't starting Monday against the Yankees, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Stassi has lost out on some playing time recently and will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last five games. Matt Thaiss is starting at catcher and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read