Angels' Max Stassi: Out of lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stassi isn't starting Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stassi started Friday's series opener against Atlanta and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Kurt Suzuki will take over behind the plate and bat seventh Saturday.
