Angels' Max Stassi: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Stassi is not in Tuesday's lineup against the White Sox, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Stassi is hitting .185 with zero home runs, 20 strikeouts and 11 walks in 22 games this month. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the dish and hit seventh.
