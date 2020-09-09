site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Out of Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Stassi is not in the lineup Wednesday at Texas, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Stassi started the past two games after returning from the injured list over the weekend, and he'll receive the day off Wednesday. Anthony Bemboom takes over behind the plate for the Angels.
