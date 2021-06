Stassi went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two additional runs in Monday's win over the Royals.

Stassi was the Angels' biggest offensive threat, as he recorded a team high in hits, RBI and runs scored while hitting in the fifth spot of the order. The backstop has hit safely in four of his last five games, posting two multi-hit contests and two homers in that span.