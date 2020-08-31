Angels manager Joe Maddon said Monday that Stassi (quadriceps, knee) is "somewhat close" to being activated from the 10-day injured list, but the skipper was unwilling to put a target date on the catcher's return, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stassi is recovering from a right quad strain and a bruised right knee, injuries he sustained when he fouled a ball off himself in an Aug. 20 game. His absence looms larger after the Angels traded top catcher Jason Castro to the Padres on Sunday, so journeyman Anthony Bemboom looks poised to serve as the team's primary option behind the dish until Stassi is ready to go. Based on Maddon's comments, Stassi seems likely to remain out at least until the weekend.